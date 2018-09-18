The News Director’s Office: Vera Jimenez, KTLA 5 News Meteorologist

KTLA 5 News meteorologist Vera Jimenez stops by the News Director’s Office to share stories from her career. Vera is the recent recipient of the Impact Award from the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and shares why she dedicated the award to her mother. She shares amusing anecdotes about getting her start as a traffic reporter, and discusses her work with local charity organizations.

Episode quote

“I’ve learned that fear limits you and your vision. It serves as blinders to what may be just a few steps down the road for you. The journey is valuable, but believing in your talents, your abilities, and your self-worth can empower you to walk down an even brighter path. Transforming fear into freedom – how great is that?” – Soledad O’Brien

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams