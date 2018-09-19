Woman in Custody After 85 Vehicles Vandalized in South L.A. Neighborhood: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman is in custody after 85 vehicles were vandalized in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Sometime overnight, a female was spotted in the Jefferson Park area slashing the tires of parked vehicles, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

LAPD later told KTLA that there were 85 vehicles that had been damaged and 50 people were affected.

One of the vehicles was a church van that is driven by a pastor.

A man who only wanted to be identified as Danny said he had already gotten into his car when he noticed his tires were slashed.

“It sucks that it’s so early in the morning, nothing’s really open right now, making us late to work,” Danny said.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to be charged with felony vandalism. She has not been identified, but was described as being homeless.

A KTLA reporter and photographer spotted what appeared to be a pocket knife at the scene and alerted police, who took the blade for evidence. Officers also found a razor at the scene.

No further details have been released.

.@LAPD tells me 85 cars vandalized overnight in Jefferson Park. Women suspect in Custody @KTLA pic.twitter.com/4YLsz1a4eA — mark mester (@mester_mark) September 19, 2018