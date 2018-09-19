× 2 More Women Say They Were Sexually Assaulted by Newport Beach Surgeon and His Girlfriend

Two more women have come forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted by an Orange County surgeon who is facing charges along with his girlfriend for allegedly drugging and raping two other women, law enforcement sources said Wednesday.

The women contacted authorities after Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas announced charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Laura Riley on Tuesday. Rackauckas called the couple “clean-cut, good-looking people” who used their charms to prey on women they would meet in local bars and at festivals such as Burning Man.

Robicheaux is a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon who was declared Orange County’s most eligible bachelor by Orange Coast magazine in 2013. He used the online dating name InGoodHands, authorities said.

Authorities suspect there are additional victims in the case.

