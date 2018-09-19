3 More Victims Come Forward After La Habra Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexual Assaulting Underage Girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are now a total of seven young girls who have been identified as alleged sexual assault victims of a man arrested by La Habra police, officials announced Wednesday.

A day earlier, police said Wesley Gerardo Estrada De Leon, 42, had been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting and raping four children. But during a Wednesday news conference, officials said another three victims had come forward as De Leon continues to be held on $2 million bail.

The victims range from 10 to 14 years old, with some of them now adults, and lived in parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Cases against De Leon were already being investigated by sheriff's officials in L.A. and San Bernardino, according to Sgt. Jose Rocha.

The police sergeant said De Leon personally knew his victims and had built a level of trust with them, with the assaults allegedly occurring between 2001 and 2013.

"He befriended his victims; they were not strangers," Rocha said. "He knew each and every one of his victims."

"So he did establish a position of trust within the families," he said. "A lot of these victims do not know each other."

Rocha said De Leon got to the victims through friends and family of his, and none of the various jobs he worked involved being around children.

Due to the extent of the alleged crimes, Rocha said the police department is searching for other possible victims.

"I really anticipate more victims coming forward," he said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 562-383-4300.

