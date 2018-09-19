4 Firefighters Hurt While Responding to Burning Commercial Building in Boyle Heights: LAFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A massive fire at a commercial building in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon sent plumes of heavy smoke over the area and left four firefighters injured.

The blaze started around 1 p.m. in the 200-by-400-foot building on 2881 E. Pico Blvd., the Los Angeles Fire Department said. A clothing warehouse called Passion Imports is listed under that address.

An electrical crew was upgrading the system when a short-circuit sparked a fire, the Fire Department said. Workers grabbed fire extinguishers but the flames forced them to exit the business, the agency said. There were a little more than a dozen people inside, all of them accounted for, authorities added.

Flames and smoke appeared to engulf the structure, but crews made significant progress and managed to contain the fire to one-half of the building before 1:30 p.m., Brian Humphrey with the Fire Department said.

Smoke was seen from miles away as firefighters on the ground and on ladder pipes hosed down the fire.

The Fire Department said it deployed more than 100 personnel to the incident. At some point, one of them fell from the roof, according to the agency.

While rescuing that firefighter, three others suffered burns. None of them sustained any serious injuries, the Fire Department said.

Authorities initially described the structure as 80 feet by 100 feet.