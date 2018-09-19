‘Drug Llama’ in San Diego Arrested on Suspicion of Selling 50K Fentanyl Pills Over Dark Web, With Baby’s Death Linked to Sales

A San Diego woman known to her dark web customers as the “Drug Llama” has been arrested on charges of shipping more than 50,000 fentanyl pills throughout the country, authorities said Tuesday.

While the charges against Melissa Scanlan stem from a federal grand jury indictment in Illinois, the 31-year-old woman is also being investigated in connection with two overdose deaths closer to home.

Scanlan is suspected of selling fentanyl that killed a 10-month-old boy and a woman in San Diego County, in separate instances last September, said Assistant U.S. Atty. Sherri Hobson.

In one case, Scanlan is suspected of selling fentanyl to a father, who then allegedly left the drugs within reach of his infant. The baby was found unresponsive in bed with his parents.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.