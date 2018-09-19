Frank Buckley Interviews: Warren G, Rapper

Warren G is a rapper and hip hop legend from Long Beach, California. He was childhood friends with future hip hop stars Snoop Dogg and the late Nate Dogg and in 1990 they formed a group known as “213” after what was then the Long Beach area code. Warren G is one of the pioneers of G-Funk hip hop which became the most popular genre of hip hop of the 1990s. Warren G is probably best known for his song “Regulate” released in 1994 which became an instant hit.

During this podcast, Warren G discusses his teen years with Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, the early days of West Coast hip hop and the G-Funk sound, the story of how “Regulate” was written and produced, and the YouTube documentary “G Funk.”

