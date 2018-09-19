Man Arrested After 2 Apparent Homemade Bombs Are Found in His Vehicle in Brea: Police

After officers found what appear to be two homemade bombs inside a vehicle in Brea on Tuesday night, the driver was arrested, police said Wednesday.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle for having expired registration in the area of South Orange Avenue and Imperial Highway around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. The vehicle was described by police as a black Toyota Corolla.

They searched through the vehicle during the stop, eventually discovering what appeared to be two homemade bombs, officials said. The two devices were later rendered safe by officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad.

Meanwhile, the vehicle’s driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device, according to police. He is currently in custody at Orange County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No other details have been released by police.