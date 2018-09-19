Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life After Acting as Lookout While His Brother Beat Neighbor to Death in La Puente: DA

A man who helped his brother beat their neighbor to death in La Puente three years ago — acting as the lookout — has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Macias, 26, served as a lookout while his brother, Flavio Macias Jr., 31, beat their neighbor with paving stones and a hammer on Aug. 24, 2015, according to prosecutors. The victim, 44-year-old Luis Segura, later died.

On July 5, Flavio was sentenced to 58 years to life in state prison after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jonathan was found guilty of second-degree murder on June 12.

Evidence presented in court showed that he had served as a lookout while Flavio committed the fatal beating, prosecutors said in a news release. However, details about that evidence were not revealed in the DA news release.

The brothers barricaded themselves inside their home when sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the beating, prosecutors said. Tear gas and a K-9 unit were used to get them to exit the home and they were arrested shortly after.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. No other information was released by the DA’s office.

