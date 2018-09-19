× Man, Woman at Large After Allegedly Kidnapping 3-Month-Old Near Highland Park School: LAPD

Los Angeles police are searching for a man and woman believed to be traveling with an infant they abducted in Highland Park Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The victim, 3-month-old Savannah King, was kidnapped around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Meridian and Figueroa streets, where Luther Burbank Middle School sits, according to L.A. Police Officer Tony Im. She was last seen wearing a purple onesie.

Police described the suspects only as a black man and woman, and said they were driving a black Kia with license plate number 6YNA404.

Officers had tracked the vehicle to the 1000 block of West 40th Place in South Los Angeles and were waiting outside the house where it was parked, Im said.

It was unclear whether the suspects and victim were also at the location.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.