Metropolitan Fashion Week Preview With President and Founder Eduardo Khawam

President and Founder of Metropolitan Fashion Week Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week. This year they are partnering with The Californian Science Center for the KING TUT exhibit. As part of the partnership, the opening for Metro Fashion Week is going to be inspired by KING TUT the Golden Pharaoh.

The 2018 Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala & Fashion Awards held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Los Angeles City Hall will include a one-of-a-kind fashion show featuring Fashion Designers MELLARDI, Giovanni Testi, Erick Bendaña and introducing the Metropolitan Fashion Collection by Douglas Tapia. A special segment of Haute Couture and Avant Garde Masterpieces will also be showcased, inspired by KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh, and designed by over 15 award winning international fashion designers.

Opening Night is happening on Thursday, Sep 27 at the Original Farmers Market.

Closing Night is happening on Sat, Oct 6 at LA City Hall.

For more info including how you can get tickets, you can click here or follow them on Instagram.