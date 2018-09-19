Photo of Man Killed in Compton Shooting Released by Homicide Detectives as Search for Suspect Continues

Homicide detectives have released the photo of a man killed in a shooting in Compton last week as the search for the assailant continues Wednesday.

Christian Jackson, 27, has been identified by investigators as the victim in the deadly shooting, which also injured a man named Leland Chambers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of North Wilmington Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. last Saturday, according to authorities.

Jackson suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s deputies said. Meanwhile, Chambers was shot in a lower portion of his body and was rushed to medical treatment.

After being hospitalized, Chambers was described by authorities as being in stable condition.

No information about a possible suspect or other details about the case have been released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 while anonymous tips can be sent by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website lacrimestoppers.org.