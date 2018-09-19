× Pro-Repeal Group Argues California’s Gas-Tax Increase Disproportionately Hurts Low-Income Residents

A group working to repeal California’s recent increase in the gas tax argued Wednesday that the charges at the pump are disproportionately hurting the working poor, while the campaign against the ballot proposition countered that their opponents are exaggerating the financial impact.

Supporters of Proposition 6, the gas tax repeal measure, released an analysis that estimates the new taxes and fees have resulted in a family of four paying between $650 and $800 more in annual taxes and living expenses.

That cost is a heavier burden for low-income residents, according to the report co-authored by Reform California, a group headed by Republican Carl DeMaio, who is a leader of the drive that qualified Proposition 6 for the ballot.

“This report shows that the latest gas and car tax hikes are a crushing blow to working families,” said DeMaio, a former San Diego City Council member and radio talk show host.The analysis estimates the additional cost to working families includes $521 to $620 annually to pay the higher gas tax and vehicle fees, and an additional $124 to purchase food delivered by producers and trucking firms that are passing on the cost of higher gas taxes.

