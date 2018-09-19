× Proposed Path for California Bullet Train Would Cut Through San Fernando, Santa Clarita

The California bullet train would cut through Sun Valley, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Agua Dulce, the state rail authority proposed Wednesday as it laid out its plans for the complicated route from Burbank to Palmdale — one of its most controversial and costly segments.

Compared with other alternatives, the route would be the easiest to build and cause the least harm, rail authority officials said, but it is likely to face intense opposition from communities and institutions along the way.

The 38-mile route closely follows the 14 Freeway through the San Gabriel Mountains via five separate tunnels, numerous bridges and various sections that would run at-grade.

If the plan is selected by the California High-Speed Rail Authority board, its myriad impacts on the community and environment would be detailed by next year in extensive environmental documents. But it appears that the route could affect homes, businesses, horse ranches, schools, the Angeles National Forest, an airport and a hospital.

