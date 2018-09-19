× Sheriff’s Investigating After 2 Deputies Injured in Incident in East L.A. Park

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were hospitalized for treatment of injuries suffered during an incident in East L.A. Wednesday evening, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department was releasing little information, and could not confirm how the deputies were injured or provide information on the surrounding circumstances.

The agency said the deputies had been involved in a shooting around 6 p.m., but could not say whether the deputies were shot or if they had struck a suspect.

The deputies were in unknown condition, officials said.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell tweeted that he was on his way to the hospital and “Asking for prayers for our two deputies, their families.”

Getting briefed on the deputy involved shooting. Asking for prayers for our two deputies, their families. Heading to the hospital now. #LASD pic.twitter.com/9eL3ln2n5N — Jim McDonnell (@LACoSheriff) September 20, 2018

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large law enforcement presence investigating the scene involved, inside Salazar Park on the 3800 block of Whittier Boulevard.

A fire engine, three marked sheriff’s vehicles and what appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s car were parked on the grass alongside a sedan that looked like a BMW.

The civilian sedan had a rear passenger window blown out, beneath which sat a pool of blood.

What appeared to be a dead body covered in a green sheet lay beneath a tree nearby.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release further details.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.