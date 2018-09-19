Surveillance Video Shows Robbery Suspect Brandishing ‘Machete’ at Security Guard

Victorville police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of an alleged robbery in March during which one of three suspects, who remained at large, brandished what appeared to be a machete at a security guard.
The incident happened on March 12 at around 10:30 p.m. at the Food 4 Less on La Paz Drive near Seventh Street, according to the Police Department.
Three individuals, two male and one female, allegedly placed unpaid items into a shopping cart and started walking out of the store.
When the security guard asked for their receipt, a man took out a machete from his shorts and swung it toward the employee, police said.
The guard was hit in the hand and suffered a laceration, according to authorities.
The three ran out into the parking lot, video shows.
Detectives described the person who used the machete as a black man with an afro around 25 years old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. The female suspect had dark, shoulder-length hair and was about 5 feet 4 inches, police said. The third person was only described as a Hispanic or black man.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 760-241-2911 or 760-956-5001. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.