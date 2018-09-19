The Art of High Altitude Travel at Peekaboo Gallery

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena at the Peekaboo Gallery to see the unique exhibition and sale at
The Art of High Altitude Travel
40 Mills Place
Pasadena, CA 91105
Fashion Institute Design and Merchandising Fashion Design Co-Chair Nick Verreos helped explain the significance of the uniforms worn by flight attendants. Don’t forget you can see his exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, the 12th Annual Exhibition, The FIDM Museum and The Television Academy " Art of Television Costume Design" celebrating the 2018 Emmy Award winning and Emmy Award nominated costumes from your favorite television shows.
Exhibition Information
Open to Public: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 through Saturday, October 6, 2018
Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday/Monday.
Admission: Free
Location: FIDM Museum & Galleries On The Park, 1st Level
FIDM / Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
919 S. Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
