The Art of High Altitude Travel at Peekaboo Gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena at the Peekaboo Gallery to see the unique exhibition and sale at

The Art of High Altitude Travel

40 Mills Place

Pasadena, CA 91105

Fashion Institute Design and Merchandising Fashion Design Co-Chair Nick Verreos helped explain the significance of the uniforms worn by flight attendants. Don’t forget you can see his exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, the 12th Annual Exhibition, The FIDM Museum and The Television Academy " Art of Television Costume Design" celebrating the 2018 Emmy Award winning and Emmy Award nominated costumes from your favorite television shows.

Exhibition Information

Open to Public: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 through Saturday, October 6, 2018

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday/Monday.

Admission: Free

Location: FIDM Museum & Galleries On The Park, 1st Level

FIDM / Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

919 S. Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com