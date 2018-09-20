18-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Trapped in Machinery While Working in Santa Ana

Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter, striking a plea deal
Posted 1:39 PM, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 01:50PM, September 20, 2018
Police and fire officials respond to a fatal machinery accident in Santa Ana on Sept. 20, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

An 18-year-old man died after getting trapped in machinery in Santa Ana, fire officials said.

The incident occurred about 11:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Pomona Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The man was working when he got caught in a piece of machinery.

A fellow employee tried to get the victim out, to no avail.

Responding firefighters declared the victim dead at the scene. Rescuers were working on getting the victim out.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the incident.