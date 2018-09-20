× 18-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Trapped in Machinery While Working in Santa Ana

An 18-year-old man died after getting trapped in machinery in Santa Ana, fire officials said.

The incident occurred about 11:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Pomona Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The man was working when he got caught in a piece of machinery.

A fellow employee tried to get the victim out, to no avail.

Responding firefighters declared the victim dead at the scene. Rescuers were working on getting the victim out.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the incident.

Santa Ana Technical Rescue: 11:15 am. Industrial accident 1400 block of E Pomona. 18 y/o male trapped in heavy equipment. Victim deceased on arrival. Technical rescue personnel onscene working on a prolonged extrication. #knx — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 20, 2018