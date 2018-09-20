× $33 Million Jackpot-Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Lake View Terrace

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Lake View Terrace just became a whole lot richer.

The lucky winner purchased the SuperLotto Plus ticket for Wednesday’s drawing at the Fast Stop located at 10264 Foothill Blvd., but hasn’t come forward yet, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning digits announced Thursday 8, 30, 41, 15, 13 and Mega number 24.

The Fast Stop owner will win $165,000 just for selling the ticket. The store has already posted a “millionaire made here” sign; it’s just waiting to meet the mysterious millionaire.

The winner will have up to 180 days to claim his or her prize.