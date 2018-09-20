× Additional 3,000 People Mistakenly Signed up to Vote in DMV ‘Motor Voter’ Program

Officials at California’s Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that an additional 3,000 people were mistakenly signed up to vote during the rollout of the state’s new “motor voter” program, errors made during the spring and summer and part of a larger batch of problems first reported two weeks ago.

While the total number of registration errors between mid-April and early August remains the same — estimated at roughly 23,000 — the new discovery more than doubles the instances in which customers unsuccessfully tried to opt out of registering to vote, the DMV said.

“We have completed our review of records and already have new and improved processes in place to ensure this error doesn’t occur again,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a written statement to The Times.

The 3,000 newly discovered registrations will be canceled, Secretary of State Alex Padilla told local elections officials during a conference call on Wednesday.

