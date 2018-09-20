Blogger Tanesha Awasthi New Capsule Collection Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girl With Curves blogger Tanesha Awasthi joined us live with looks from Lane Bryant’s first-ever influencer design collaboration called “Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant”. From outerwear and sweaters elevated by luxe details, expertly pleated skirts, dresses, floaty blouses and smart layering pieces, to the best fitting jeans you'll ever own, the Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collection is a great blend of classic Lane Bryant infused with Tanesha’s put-together-yet-practical take on style.

The Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant is exclusively available in Lane Bryant stores as well as online with limited availability.

If you’re in the area, you can shop the collection at these local locations:

Glendale Plaza

322 S Central Ave

Glendale, CA 91204

The Shops at Montebello

1828 Montebello Town Center

Montebello, CA 90640

Westfield Culver City

6000 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

Promenade at Downey

9000 Apollo Way

Downey, CA 90242

For more information on social media influencer Tanesha Awasthi you can go to her website or follow her on social media.

A big thank you to the models in the segment. You can check them out on social media on the following handles:

Monique @moniquefrausto

Rachel @lovelyinla

Joi @inmyjoi

Jennifer @jennifer.buckingham

Reah @styledbyreah