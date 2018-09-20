‘California Cooking With Jessica Holmes,’ KTLA’s New Food Show, Launches Sept. 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Jessica Holmes will share her passion for food and love of cooking in KTLA's new food show, "California Cooking."

Debuting Saturday, Sept. 22, the 30-minute weekly show offers Jessica's take on California cuisine. She will be dishing out her favorite recipes for easy and delicious go-to dinners, entertaining dishes, holiday spreads and more.

Jessica will also explore the diverse and flourishing culinary scene in the Los Angeles region, showcasing some of the area's best restaurants and talking to the talented chefs behind them.

"I think food is one of those things that brings people together," she says. "Nothing makes me happier than to share a meal with my family or to go out to dinner with my friends."

KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News anchor Chris Burrous will also be featured on the show, spotlighting some of the best family-owned eateries in Southern California.

"California Cooking With Jessica Holmes" airs Saturdays on 5 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on KTLA 5. You can also watch on KTLA.com and on the KTLA 5 News app.