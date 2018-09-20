California Doctors Required to Tell Patients if They Are Placed on Probation for Sexual Misconduct Under New Law

Doctors in California will now be required to notify patients if they are put on disciplinary probation for sexual misconduct.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday that he had signed the Patient Right to Know Act, making California the first state in the nation to require physicians to inform patients when regulators put them on probation for harming those under their care.

The disciplinary actions taken against doctors are already public, but the onus has been on patients to research a doctor’s record. The Medical Board of California has an online registry that lists when physicians are on probation and the reasons for the disciplinary action.

Under the new law, physicians on probation after July 1, 2019, must directly alert clients about their status before an appointment.

