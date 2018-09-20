× Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Drops Hints About NFL Teams He Suggests Might Sign His Client Soon

Remember when Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer predicted his client would have a job in the NFL “within the next 10 days?”

That was 327 days ago. And the one-time San Francisco 49ers quarterback still hasn’t landed with a team.

But that’s not stopping attorney Mark Geragos from peering into the future and making a similar statement about his client’s employment opportunities.

In a TMZ interview posted Thursday, Geragos said of Kaepernick and the NFL, “I would just say, ‘Stay tuned,’ that next week there may be some news.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.