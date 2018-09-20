× Driver Suspected of DUI in Fatal Head-On Collision in La Habra

One driver is dead, and the other is suspected of DUI following a head-on collision in La Habra early Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East La Habra Boulevard and South Harbor Boulevard.

Each car had one occupant, La Habra Police Department Sgt. R. Hurst said.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized and is under investigation for possible DUI, Hurst said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.