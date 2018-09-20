Father of NBA Player Killed in Shooting in Compton; No Suspect Information Released

The man killed in a shooting in Compton Wednesday evening has been identified as the father of NBA player Richard Jefferson, officials said Thursday.

Richard Allen Jefferson, 65, was an Inglewood resident who was shot to death just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of West Peach Street, officials said. Investigators said it’s still unclear whether the incident was gang-related.

The victim was the father of Denver Nuggets player Richard Jefferson, a 38-year-old L.A. native.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not release information about a suspect, possible motive or any other details about the shooting.

Prayers up for Richard Jefferson and his family. The entire NBA family is with you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/BZfABwqmVj — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationNet) September 20, 2018