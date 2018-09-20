Fleeing Man Scales Fence at Fresno Zoo, Gets Bitten by Lion: Police

A man who said he tried to climb into the Fresno zoo Wednesday night to escape a frightening situation outside found himself in even greater peril when a lion bit one of his toes.

Fresno police said Julio Mendez, 38, told them he became nervous when he saw a man on a street outside the Fresno Chaffee Zoo with a towel wrapped around his hand, so he decided to scale the zoo’s barbed-wire fence.

A zoo security guard heard yelling and found Mendez climbing the fence of the lion enclosure in the zoo’s African Adventure exhibit. As he scaled the netting surrounding the enclosure, one of the female lions jumped up and bit the big toe on Mendez’s left foot, police said.

When officers arrived at the zoo about 11:15 p.m. Mendez was missing a shoe and blood had soaked through his dirty white sock.

