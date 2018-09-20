× Gov. Brown Rejects Bill to Prohibit Schools From Starting Before 8:30 A.M.

California teenagers will not get to sleep in on weekdays after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have required middle and high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Scientific findings about how sleep affects teenagers’ developing brains inspired advocates for the bill. But many local officials opposed the measure, citing the need to set rules that work for their communities.

Under Senate Bill 328, public and charter schools would have had to implement the start time rule by Jan. 1, 2021, a change researchers believe would decrease students’ risk of depression, suicide and car accidents while increasing their attendance rates, GPAs and test scores.

“This is a one-size-fits-all approach that is opposed by teachers and school boards,” Brown said in a veto message. “Several schools have already moved to later start times. Others prefer beginning the school day earlier. These are the types of decisions best handled in the local community.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.