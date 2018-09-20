Homicide Investigation Underway After Man With Blunt Force Trauma Found Under Santa Monica Pier

A man was found with a blunt force injury underneath the Santa Monica Pier Thursday, promoting a homicide investigation, police said.

The man’s body was discovered about 6:40 a.m. and police responded to the area.

The man, who was in his 30s, appeared to have suffered from an injury “consistent with blunt force trauma to the head,” Santa Monica Police Department officials said in a news release.

Police hope to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about what happened.

The victim was homeless and was sleeping at the time of the attack, the Los Angeles Times reported.

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation.

Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez told the newspaper that detectives are in contact with the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division to see if Thursday’s incident is at all related to attacks in downtown Los Angeles where homeless men were beaten with baseball bats.

At least three people were attacked between 4 and 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The first incident occurred at the northwest corner of Fifth and Flower streets, while the second and third happened on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard, just east of Flower.

All three victims remained in critical condition Monday night, when authorities released surveillance video of the attacks.

Authorities have not ruled out a connection between the Santa Monica and downtown L.A. attacks, Rodriguez told the Times.

Anyone with information can call 310-458-8943 or 310-458-8481.

