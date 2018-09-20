× Identity, Photo Released of Man Arrested in Brea After Allegedly Possessing 2 Homemade Bombs: Police

The identity and booking photo of a man suspected of having two homemade bombs inside his vehicle in Brea were released by police on Thursday.

Saleh Ali, 47, was arrested on Tuesday after police officers pulled him over for having expired registration on the vehicle, officials said. He was arraigned on Thursday and his bail was set at $500,000, police said.

The traffic stop took place in an area of South Orange Avenue and Imperial Highway around 9 p.m. that night, according to police.

What appeared to be two homemade bombs were found inside the vehicle, a Black Toyota Corolla, police said. After being seized, the devices were rendered safe by the the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad, officials said.

Ali, whose last known address was in Salinas, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device, according to police.

No other details were released by police.

33.916475 -117.900292