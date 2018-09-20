L.A. Artist Places Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Behind Bars

There are different ways of expressing frustration, be it with stickers, paint or even a sledgehammer. One way or another, President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame continues to be a battleground for political debate.

On Wednesday morning, an artist who goes by the name Plastic Jesus was the latest to make the Hollywood sidewalk his canvas. At about 11 a.m., the U.K.-born artist aimed to figuratively imprison the president by placing prison bars made of wood over Trump’s star.

“I feel that Trump should be jailed for his corruption,” he said of the installation.

It’s a less severe approach than others have taken.

