L.A. City Councilman Accused of Harassment, Discrimination in Complaint Filed Through City’s New Website

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson has instructed the city’s personnel department to convene a special panel to look into a complaint of harassment, discrimination and retaliation against Councilman Jose Huizar, officials said this week.

The complaint was filed on MyVoiceLA, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s new website for staffers, city commissioners and others to report workplace bias, retaliation and sexual harassment. Personnel spokesman Bruce Whidden said Wesson was notified of the complaint Sept. 13 and called for the formation of the five-member committee a day later.

The committee is formed any time an elected city official becomes the target of a complaint involving harassment or discrimination. Wesson’s action last week marks the second time that the panel, known formally as the Special Committee on Investigative Oversight, has been called to look into an allegation involving Huizar.

By law, the committee must decide whether a complaint is serious enough to warrant the hiring of an independent investigator. If a probe is carried out, the panel then would review the findings and forward them to the council for any action.

