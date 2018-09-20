LAPD, Firefighters Respond to Possible Shooting Incident Near School in Van Nuys; 2 Transported

Law enforcement and firefighting personnel could be seen on a charter school campus in Van Nuys after officials said a possible shooting incident took place in the area on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting call came out just before 12:15 p.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

LAFD confirmed it was responding to a possible shooting incident at 6842 Van Nuys Blvd, the location for CHAMPS Charter High School, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

A short time later, Sky5 aerial video showed multiple LAPD patrol vehicles and Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances responding to the high school and on campus.

Two patients could be seen being wheeled out of a campus building on gurneys, though both appeared to be sitting upright and conscious.

Police have not confirmed a shooting took place on campus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.