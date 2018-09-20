Man Arrested After Stabbing Leaves Victim in Critical Condition: Ontario Police

A Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man, leaving him in critical condition, officials announced Thursday.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2700 block of South Cypress Point Place.

Police allege the suspect, Faustino Cardenas, 32, was jealous of the victim’s relationship with a female friend and he stabbed the victim multiple times.

Cardenas left the scene before authorities arrived. The victim, a 25-year-old man from Bell Gardens, was taken to a hospital with “serious life threatening injuries, police said.

Cardenas was found in Riverside about 1 a.m. Thursday.

No further details about the incident have been released.