Rap Mogul Marion ‘Suge’ Knight Strikes Plea Deal in Deadly 2015 Compton Hit-and-Run, Giving Him 28-Year Prison Sentence

Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Thursday in the 2015 hit-and-run death of a man outside a Compton restaurant after a dispute related to the film “Straight Outta Compton.”

The plea deal struck in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom calls for Knight, 53, to serve 28 years in state prison.

Knight’s attorney, Al DeBlanc, first contacted the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office about a possible plea deal on Wednesday, according to Lillian Carter, the widow of victim Terry Carter.

Knight has been behind bars since January 2015, when he was arrested and charged with intentionally ramming his Ford F-150 pickup into two men in the driveway of Tam’s Burgers at Central and East Rosecrans avenues in Compton. He originally faced life without the possibility of parole if convicted.

