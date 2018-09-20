Mexicans Incensed by Images of El Chapo’s Twin Daughters’ Decadent Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

It was a Barbie-themed birthday party most kids could only dream about, with carnival rides, hundreds of pink balloons and a theater-worthy set featuring gold chandeliers and a rosé-colored throne.

The guests of honor were the 7-year-old twin daughters of the world’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Photographs and videos of the decadent bash showed up on Instagram this week, giving Mexicans a glimpse into the lives of some of the country’s most controversial 0.1-percenters.

Guzman, the longtime leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was captured in Mexico in 2014 and three years later extradited to New York, where he is preparing to go on trial this fall on drug trafficking and murder charges. The federal indictment against Guzman also seeks the forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and other illicit profits.

