× More Alleged Victims Emerge in Sexual Assault Case Involving Newport Beach Surgeon and His Girlfriend: OCDA

Ten more alleged victims have contacted authorities since the announcement of rape charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Grant William Robicheaux, a 38-year-old doctor who appeared on a cable reality dating TV show in 2014, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2016, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Robicheaux was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale and two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

Riley faced charges of rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

After news of the accusations broke Tuesday, OCDA spokeswoman Rebecca Moss said 10 more possible victims have come forward.

Moss said prosecutors planned to release more information on the case on Thursday.