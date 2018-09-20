Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Newly-Crowned Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin Discusses Her Win
-
Miss America Pageant Will No Longer Feature a Swimsuit Competition
-
Kids and Language-Based Learning Disabilities With Dr. Daniel Franklin
-
How Aretha Franklin Energized Civil Rights, Women’s Rights Movements With 1 Hit Song
-
Funeral Held for 18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Oakland Transit Station as Family Prepares to Sue BART
-
Police Arrest Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing 18-Year-Old Woman, Wounding Her Sister at Oakland BART Station
-
-
Loved Ones Want Black Woman’s Fatal Stabbing at BART Station Investigated as Hate Crime, But Police Say Evidence Is Lacking
-
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Is Seriously Ill, in Hospice Care: Source
-
Fans Gather to View Aretha Franklin’s Body at Museum of African American History in Detroit
-
Aretha Franklin Funeral: Pink Cadillacs to Line Detroit’s Streets in Honor of ‘Queen of Soul’
-
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Dies at the Age of 76
-
-
Funeral Service ‘Fit for the Queen’ Held for Aretha Franklin
-
Man Charged With Murder of 18-Year-Old, Wounding Her Sister at Oakland BART Station
-
Video: Boston Police Officers Sing ‘God Bless America’ in Honor of Independence Day