Police in Harford County, Maryland Respond to Shooting Involving Multiple Victims

Maryland authorities are responding to a shooting in Harford County involving multiple victims, the Harford County Sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday morning.

People are being asked to avoid the area in Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. There are homes, churches and a cemetery in the area.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:09 a.m. ET, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents from Baltimore to the scene. The FBI’s Baltimore office is also assisting in the investigation.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

