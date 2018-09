× Preliminary Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Rattles San Bernardino Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 shook the San Bernardino area Thursday morning.

The quake struck 1 mile west-southwest of San Bernardino at 5:44 a.m., the USGS reported.

No injuries or damage from the quake were immediately reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.