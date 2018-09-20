× Sheriff’s Deputies Shot During Exchange of Gunfire With Suspect in East L.A. Remain in Serious But Stable Condition

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded in a gun battle with several suspects at a baseball field in East L.A. remained in serious but stable condition Thursday, according to officials.

The two deputies were both shot in the upper body during an exchange of fire with at least three gunmen at Ruben F. Salazar Park on Wednesday, authorities said. The names of the deputies have not been released, but authorities said both were assigned to the East L.A. station.

“We are very fortunate that they are in serious, but stable condition,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said late Wednesday. “This could have ended up very differently.”

McDonnell said both deputies were in their 30s, and that each had over 10 years of experience and were “very seasoned.”

