Suspect in Custody After Woman Is Stabbed to Death Outside Church in South-Central L.A.

After a woman was stabbed to death just outside a church in South-Central L.A., police have taken the suspect in her killing into custody Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene near East 24th Street and Griffith Avenue after a call came in around midnight about a woman being down, LAPD Officer Raymond Brown said. The incident occurred near the Second Baptist Church, located along Griffith.

The 55-year-old woman, who police suspect was a transient, was found with multiple lacerations, Brown said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

The suspect, who police describe as a black man, has since been taken into custody, Brown said.

No other details were released by police.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.