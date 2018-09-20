BREAKING: 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at Rite Aid Distribution Center in Harford County, Maryland

Thursday Forecast: Slight Warming Trend

Posted 8:59 AM, September 20, 2018, by

Look for afternoon highs to be a couple of degrees warmer than they were on Wednesday. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Sept. 20, 2018.