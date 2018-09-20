Unknown Chemical Substance Found at Sawtelle Home of Man Accused of Making Criminal Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are at a home in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday investigating a chemical substance found at the home of a man accused of making criminal threats earlier this week.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed bomb squad and fire department personnel outside the home in the 3800 block of Federal Avenue.

Police got a call about 5:49 a.m. that an unknown chemical had been discovered at the home.

A man was arrested at the same home on suspicion of making criminal threats on Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Herrera said.

Nearby residences were evacuated while crews worked to identify the chemical found inside the house.