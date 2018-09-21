All Your Bra Questions Answered With Lingerie Expert Cora Harrington

Influential lingerie expert / blogger and the founder and editor-in-chief of The Lingerie Addict, Cora Harrington joined us live with answers to all our bra questions. Cora has a new book called “In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear and Love Lingerie”
Cora mentioned Jenette Bras in the segment. For more info on Jenette’s locations, see the details below.
Jenette Bras • Eastside
4308 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 665-7490
Jenette Bras • Westside
11300 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 966-4050
Jenette Bras
18 East Holly Street
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 744-9484
