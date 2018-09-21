Blaze Forces Evacuation of Walmart in Rialto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Walmart Supercenter in Rialto caught fire, sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky, while customers were in the store late Friday afternoon.

The garden and outdoor portion of the store was gutted by the flames, with its roof charred to ashes and the products inside burnt to a crisp, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Crews responded to the location at 1366 S. Riverside Ave. shortly before 4:30 p.m., and the blaze was extinguished by 5 p.m., the Rialto Fire Department said.

UPDATE: fire knocked down. Extensive overhaul required.Investigators on scene. https://t.co/YFZ4JsvFaQ — Rialto Fire (@RialtoFireDept) September 21, 2018

A woman who shared video of the incident via Instagram told KTLA she "got out just in time."

Several videos posted to social media showed customers and employees streaming out of the supercenter as a large, billowing cloud of smoke loomed overhead.

Fire officials said extensive overhaul would be required. Crews were seen in the garden center, ensuring no smoldering areas reignited in the piles of debris.

Investigators were at the scene Friday evening. The fire's cause was not immediately clear.