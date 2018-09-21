Former Long Beach Police Detective Acquitted of Attacking Estranged Wife’s Boyfriend

A former Long Beach police detective was found not guilty Friday for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his estranged wife’s boyfriend, authorities said.

Toby Benskin, 36, was charged with three counts of assault back in October 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Benskin allegedly broke into the residence of his estranged wife’s boyfriend and threatened to kill him. He then threatened the man’s roommate who came to see what was happening and then dragged his estranged wife from the residence, prosecutors said.

The former police detective was charged for assault with a firearm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault each likely to produce great bodily injury, criminal threats, first-degree burglary with a person present and false imprisonment by violence.

The Justice System Integrity Division acquitted Benskin Friday of charges from the incident that happened on Oct. 27, 2015.

This case was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.