Freshman Who Left Oregon Football Program This Spring Charged in Norwalk Home Invasion Robbery

A 19-year-old who was part of the University of Oregon football program this spring was among two people charged in a home invasion robbery that took place in Norwalk earlier this month.

Jalen Daniel Hall and 18-year-old Millard Lefenus Hill allegedly went into a home on Sept. 10 and proceeded to rob and threaten three people inside, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated.

Hall and Hill forced the victims to move around the home as they took jewelry and other valuables, the DA’s Office stated.

After the robbery, the two suspects allegedly took off in a car and temporarily evaded police. However, they were tracked down by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department airship and eventually arrested.

Each are charged with three counts of home invasion robbery, two counts of kidnapping to commit robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.

Hill was also charged with one count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly.

The charges include allegations that Hall was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, the DA’s Office stated.

Hall, a freshman who was expected to play college football this season, had left the University of Oregon to take care of a personal matter during spring practice, NBC Sports reported on its website. “Well he hasn’t been on the roster for a pretty long time now,” Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal said on Sept. 12.

Cristobal also confirmed that Hall was no longer part of the program. “We’re moving on and certainly it is what it is,” the website quoted him as saying.

Hall and Hill are expected to be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bail was set at $2 million for each and both face a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s Office stated.