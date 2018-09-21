× Gov. Jerry Brown Orders Audit of DMV Over Hourslong Wait Times at Field Offices

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday ordered a performance audit of the state Department of Motor Vehicles in response to the public outcry over hours-long wait times and repeated computer crashes that delayed serving customers.

State Finance Director Keely Martin Bosler, who is appointed by Brown, notified the agency that her office will conduct the financial review amid concerns about the DMV’s performance.

“As we have discussed, long wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles do not reflect the high standards of service that Californians expect from their state government,” Bosler wrote in a letter Friday to DMV Director Jean Shiomoto.

The audit by Bosler’s staff will look at issues including field office operations, the customer experience, computer problems and the DMV’s governance structure. It will also examine an estimated 23,000 errors at DMV offices when people either were unknowingly registered to vote or had mistakes made in their registration status — problems that began during the rollout of the state’s new “motor voter” program.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.