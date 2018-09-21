Help Your Child With Sensory Challenges With Occupational Therapist Allie Ticktin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Licensed occupational therapist with a specialty in sensory integration and early childhood development and owner of play based learning center Play 2 Progress Allie Ticktin joined us live with signs that your child is struggling with sensory processing challenges and how you can help your kids get more comfortable in their own skin. Play 2 Progress is located at 8013 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood.

For more information on Allie and Play 2 Progress, you can click here or follow them on social media.